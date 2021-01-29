Progressive Real Estate Partners Negotiates $2.8M Sale of Shops at Fontana Square in Southern California
FONTANA, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of Shops at Fontana Square, an un-anchored, multi-tenant retail center in Fontana. An Arizona-based private investor sold the asset to a Southern California-based private investor for $2.8 million.
Located at 17218 Foothill Blvd., the 7,194-square-foot shopping center was built in 2008. At the time of sale, the property was fully occupied with a stable mix of seven internet-resistant services.
Greg Bedell and Mike Lin of Progressive Real Estate Partners represented the seller, while Dolly Yau of Dolly Realty represented the buyer in the deal.
