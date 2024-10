MORENO VALLEY, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has negotiated a medical/retail lease for Lifestream Blood Bank to occupy space at 24199 Hemlock Ave. in Moreno Valley. Paul Su of Progressive Real Estate Partners represented the tenant in the transaction.

Lifestream Blood Bank signed a 10-year lease for 3,080 square feet of end-cap space within District at Moreno Valley shopping center. The blood bank is slated to open by summer 2025.