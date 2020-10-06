Progressive Real Estate Partners Negotiates $5.3M Sale of Foothill Village Shopping Center in Fontana, California

Foothill Village in Fontana, Calif., offers 24,985 square feet of retail space.

FONTANA, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of Foothill Village, a retail center located at 14755 Foothill Blvd. in Fontana. A Los Angeles-based private investor sold the property to a Los Angeles-based investor for $5.3 million in an all-cash transaction.

Built in 2006, Foothill Village features 24,985 square feet of retail space. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to 13 tenants. Greg Bedell and Albert Lopez of Progressive Real Estate Partners represented the seller, while Bedell also represented the buyer in the transaction.