Progressive Real Estate Partners Negotiates $8.8M Sale of Los Compadres Plaza in Inland Empire

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Los Compadres in Colton features 49,090 square feet spread across four buildings.

COLTON, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of Los Compadres Plaza, a retail property located in Colton. A Southern California-based buyer acquired the asset from a Los Angeles County-based seller for $8.8 million.

Located at 1035 S. Vernon Ave., Los Compadres Plaza features 47,090 square feet spread across four buildings, which were built in two phases in 1977 and 1980. The unanchored property is 93 percent occupied with 82 percent of the center’s tenants being independent, internet-resistant businesses, including restaurants, medical users, beauty and other services. The property recently underwent renovations, including painting, roof replacements and parking lot improvements.

Brad Umansky, Greg Bedell and Mike Lin of Progressive Real Estate Partners represented the seller in the deal.