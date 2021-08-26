REBusinessOnline

Project Management Advisors Expands to New York City, Opens Office in Empire State Building

Posted on by in Company News, Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

NEW YORK CITY — Chicago-based real estate consulting firm Project Management Advisors Inc. (PMA) has signed a lease for approximately 5,000 square feet in the Empire State Building. The new office — the company’s seventh across the country — will bring together PMA’s existing New York staff and the team from LPE Management Services, which PMA recently acquired. The office is scheduled to before the end of the month.

