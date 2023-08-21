Monday, August 21, 2023
Prologis Acquires 125,500 SF Industrial Property in Teterboro, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

TETERBORO, N.J. — San Francisco-based Prologis has acquired a 125,500-square-foot industrial property in the Northern New Jersey community of Teterboro. The property features 15 loading docks, four drive-in doors, clear heights of 14 to 16 feet, parking for over 125 cars and nearly 60 trailers and 18,516 square feet of office space. Thomas Vetter, Jeffrey DeMagistris and Gary Sauerborn of NAI James E. Hanson represented the seller, Marschall Partners LP, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

