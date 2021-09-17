Prologis Acquires 441,569 SF Safari Business Park in Las Vegas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Nevada, Western

Safari Business Park in Las Vegas features five buildings offering a total of 441,569 square feet of multi-tenant industrial space.

LAS VEGAS — San Francisco-based Prologis has purchased Safari Business Park, a Class A industrial campus in Las Vegas. An entity doing business as Black Bongo LP sold the asset to Prologis for an undisclosed price.

Located at 7650-7850 Dean Martin Drive, the five-building property features 441,569 square feet of multi-tenant industrial space. At the time of sale, the park was 82 percent leased, with available suites ranging from 10,280 square feet to 15,303 square feet. Each suite features multiple dock loading doors and one grade-level door.

In total, Safari Business Park features 92 dock-high loading doors, four grade-level loading doors, 24-foot minimum clear heights, an ESFR fire sprinkler system and recessed storefront entries with accents.

Greg Tassi, Donna Alderson and Nick Abraham of Cushman & Wakefield’s Las Vegas office represented the buyer in the deal.