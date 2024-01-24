Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsIndustrialNortheastPennsylvania

Prologis Acquires 449,500 SF Warehouse in Bath, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

BATH, PA. — San Francisco-based Prologis has acquired a 449,500-square-foot speculative warehouse in Bath, located north of Allentown in the Lehigh Valley. The building is located within the 40-acre Cubes at Lehigh Valley development and features a clear height of 40 feet, 42 dock-high doors, four grade-level doors, an ESFR sprinkler system and parking for 111 trailers and 237 cars. CRG, a development and investment firm with eight offices around the country, developed and sold the building, which was fully leased to Smart Warehousing at the time of sale.

You may also like

Berkadia Negotiates $38.5M Sale of Woodmere Trace Apartments...

Eastham Capital, Mosaic Residential Acquire 318-Unit Sola Westchase...

SRS Real Estate Brokers $10.3M Sale of Retail...

HGIT Acquires 249-Unit Hanover Diridon Apartments in San...

Unilev Capital Sells 151,709 SF Tri-City Retail Center...

Tejon Ranch Co. Breaks Ground on 700,000 SF...

Brasfield & Gorrie Tops Out 103,000 SF Manufacturing...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Two-Property Marriott...

Blueprint Arranges Sale of 93-Unit Seniors Housing Complex...