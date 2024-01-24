Prologis Acquires 449,500 SF Warehouse in Bath, Pennsylvania

BATH, PA. — San Francisco-based Prologis has acquired a 449,500-square-foot speculative warehouse in Bath, located north of Allentown in the Lehigh Valley. The building is located within the 40-acre Cubes at Lehigh Valley development and features a clear height of 40 feet, 42 dock-high doors, four grade-level doors, an ESFR sprinkler system and parking for 111 trailers and 237 cars. CRG, a development and investment firm with eight offices around the country, developed and sold the building, which was fully leased to Smart Warehousing at the time of sale.