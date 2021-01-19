Prologis Acquires 49,915 SF Warehouse in Metro Dallas

FARMERS BRANCH, TEXAS — San Francisco-based industrial giant Prologis has acquired a 49,915-square-foot warehouse that is situated on 3.8 acres at 2168 W. Diplomat Drive in the northern Dallas metro of Farmers Branch. The seller was Ngan Brothers LLC. Dan Spika of Henry S. Miller Brokerage negotiated the transaction. Prologis recently announced that it completed $25 billion in investments in 2020.