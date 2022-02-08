Prologis Acquires Pacific Vista Office Campus in Orange County for $96M
LAKE FOREST, CALIF. — Prologis has purchased Pacific Vista, a corporate office campus at 25500-25550 Commercentre Drive in Lake Forest. An undisclosed party sold the asset for $96 million.
Situated on 24.4 acres, Pacific Vista consists of five two-story buildings featuring a 322,262 square feet of Class A office space. At the time of sale, the property was leased to seven long-term tenants.
Jason Ward of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer, while John Harty, Jeffrey Cole, Nico Napolitano and Ed Hernandez of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.