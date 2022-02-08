Prologis Acquires Pacific Vista Office Campus in Orange County for $96M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

Pacific Vista in Lake Forest, Calif., features five buildings offering a total of 322,262 square feet of Class A office space.

LAKE FOREST, CALIF. — Prologis has purchased Pacific Vista, a corporate office campus at 25500-25550 Commercentre Drive in Lake Forest. An undisclosed party sold the asset for $96 million.

Situated on 24.4 acres, Pacific Vista consists of five two-story buildings featuring a 322,262 square feet of Class A office space. At the time of sale, the property was leased to seven long-term tenants.

Jason Ward of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer, while John Harty, Jeffrey Cole, Nico Napolitano and Ed Hernandez of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.