Prologis Breaks Ground on 112,320 SF Industrial Expansion for MillerKnoll in Batavia, Ohio

BATAVIA, OHIO — Prologis has broken ground on an expansion project for MillerKnoll at 3001 Afton Drive in Batavia near Cincinnati. The logistics project will add 112,320 square feet to the existing 617,760-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility, giving MillerKnoll the space it needs to support its growing Design Within Reach home furnishings business across North America. An estimated 30 full-time jobs will be created once the development is complete, bringing the total number of jobs at the location to approximately 150 employees. Hemmer Construction Co. is the general contractor.