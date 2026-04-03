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DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Prologis Breaks Ground on 229,227 SF Industrial Project in La Porte, Texas

by Taylor Williams

LA PORTE, TEXAS — Prologis has broken ground on a 229,227-square-foot industrial project in La Porte, an eastern suburb of Houston. The project will add two buildings totaling 120,013 and 109,214 square feet to Port Crossing Commerce Center, bringing the development’s total footprint to approximately 2.7 million square feet across 11 buildings. The buildings will be situated on a combined 17 acres with frontage along State Highway 146. Construction is expected to be complete before the end of the year.  

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