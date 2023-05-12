Friday, May 12, 2023
651 Sandoval Way in Hayward, California, features a remodeled office building, truck service maintenance building, employee parking and container parking stalls.
Prologis Buys 21,420 SF Cross-Dock Warehouse in Hayward, California

by Jeff Shaw

HAYWARD, CALIF. — Prologis has purchased a 21,420-square-foot cross-dock warehouse located at 651 Sandoval Way in Hayward.

The property features a remodeled office building, truck service maintenance building, employee parking and container parking stalls. The cross-dock warehouse has 50 dock positions and concrete truck wells. 

RPM Transportation is the sole tenant of the property. CBRE’s Chris van Keulen, Bob Ferraro and Michael Barry represented both the unnamed buyer and Prologis in the transaction.

