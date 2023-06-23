Prologis Purchases Industrial Development Site in Lynwood, California

LYNWOOD, CALIF. — Prologis has purchased an infill industrial site in Lynwood.

The 1.4-acre property is located at 11511 Bellinger St. It includes a historic 34,436-square-foot industrial facility built in 1930. Surrounding the property are more than 35 UPS, FedEx and Ontrac shipping hubs within a 10-mile radius.

CBRE’s Mark Shaffer, Anthony DeLorenzo, Gerard Poutier, Bryan Johnson and Nick Williams from CBRE Investment Properties, along with Greg Dyer and Ryan Wengart from CBRE’s Los Angeles South Bay office, represented the seller, 11511 Bellinger Holdings LLC, in this transaction.