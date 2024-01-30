Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Prologis Signs Seaboard Marine to 308,000 SF Lease Renewal at Industrial Park in Medley, Florida

by John Nelson

MEDLEY, FLA. — Prologis has signed Seaboard Marine Ltd. to two lease renewals at Prologis Palmetto Tradeport, an 880,000-square-foot industrial park in Medley, a city in Miami-Dade County. The two leases, for facilities located at 7800-7890 N.W. 80th St. and 8001 N.W. 79th Ave., total 308,000 square feet. Brian Smith of JLL represented Prologis in the lease transactions. Jonathan Kingsley of Colliers represented the tenant.

Situated near Miami International Airport and PortMiami, Prologis Palmetto Tradeport is located adjacent to the Medley Metrorail Station and features three acres of outside storage.

Seaboard Marine is a global ocean carrier offering shipping services between the Caribbean, North, Central and South America. The company, which is the largest cargo operator at PortMiami, has a 25-vessel fleet and more than 60,000 shipping containers.

