Thursday, July 2, 2026
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AcquisitionsDevelopmentIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Prologis to Build 454,000 SF Industrial Development in Suburban Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, ILL. — Prologis has acquired 26.2 acres of land in Glendale Heights with plans to build a speculative industrial development consisting of two Class A logistics facilities totaling 454,000 square feet. Each building will feature a clear height of 36 feet, more than 200 car parking spaces and a shared 200-foot truck court. The project site is adjacent to the High Grove Business Park to the east and a commercial and retail development to the west. It also features direct access to I-355 and proximity to the Chicago O’Hare airport. Plans call for significant infrastructure improvements, including construction of a new connector drive and upgrades to nearby intersections and stormwater management facilities.

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