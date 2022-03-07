REBusinessOnline

Prologis to Develop 184,500 SF Logistics Center in Mount Laurel, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Northeast

112-West-Park-Drive-Mount-Laurel-New-Jersey

Pictured is an aerial view of 112 West Park Drive in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, that is the site of an industrial redevelopment project.

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. — San Francisco-based industrial giant Prologis will develop a 184,500-square-foot logistics center in Mount Laurel, located outside of Philadelphia in Bergen County. Elli Klapper, Jeremy Wernick, Mark Silverman, Charles Berger, Kevin Dudley and Brian Fiumara of CBRE represented Prologis in its acquisition of the 16.8-acre site, which currently houses a 114,676-square-foot office building. Veritas Real Estate sold the land for an undisclosed price. A construction timeline was not disclosed.

