Monday, July 27, 2026
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3509-NE-Columbia-Blvd-Portland-OR
Daimler Truck North America will occupy Prologis Broadmoor, a 271,828-square-foot industrial property at 3509 N.E. Columbia Blvd. in Portland, Ore.
DevelopmentIndustrialOregonWestern

Prologis Underway on 271,828 SF Industrial Facility in Portland

by Amy Works

PORTLAND, ORE. — Prologis is underway on construction of a 271,828-square-foot industrial facility at 3509 N.E. Columbia Blvd. in Portland. Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) will occupy the building, which will be known as Prologis Broadmoor, to support its aftermarket parts distribution operations.

The Class A property will feature 36-foot clear heights and an 8,750-square-foot office space. Construction began in April 2026, with shell completion expected for early 2027. Prior to vertical construction, Prologis completed significant wetlands restoration project involving approximately 45 acres of land surrounding the facility that previously supported water- and fertilizer-intensive golf course operations.

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