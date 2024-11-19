Prominence Global Unveils Plans to Develop 260-Acre Catalina Mixed-Use Project in Valley, Nebraska

VALLEY, NEB. — Prominence Global LLC has unveiled plans to develop Catalina, a 260-acre mixed-use project in Valley, about 25 miles west of Omaha. Colliers is the leasing agent. Situated near Highway 275 and Meigs Street, Catalina will feature a commercial district with retail and flex opportunities along with a residential component for single-family and multifamily units. Catalina will also feature the First Interstate SportsPlex. In partnership with the Elkhorn Athletic Association, this 96-acre portion of the development will be dedicated to soccer, baseball and softball fields. Grading at the site is currently underway, with infrastructure work projected to start in 2025. Some of the first homes and commercial tenants are expected to open in late 2026.