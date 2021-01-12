ProPak Logistics Signs 103,085 SF Industrial Lease in South Dallas

DALLAS — ProPak Logistics has signed a 103,085-square-foot industrial lease at 8801 Autobahn Drive in South Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1997 and totals 270,490 square feet. Canon Shoults and John Gorman of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Boston-based TA Realty, in the lease negotiations. Michael Meaden of CBRE represented the tenant.