Proper Title Opens New Office in Vernon Hills, Illinois 

VERNON HILLS, ILL. — Chicago-based Proper Title LLC, a full-service title insurance agency serving the residential and commercial real estate industries, has opened a new office in the Chicago suburb of Vernon Hills. Located at 175 E. Hawthorne Parkway, the office replaces Proper Title’s previous location in Libertyville. The company says it needed a larger space to accommodate increased business in the northwest suburbs. The new office totals 1,773 square feet and features three closing rooms, a large reception area and ample parking. Isabel Reyes, a senior escrow officer, will oversee the office along with additional staff as needed per closing.