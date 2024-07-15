Monday, July 15, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The office at 175 E. Hawthorne Parkway replaces the company’s previous location in Libertyville.
IllinoisLeasing ActivityMidwestOffice

Proper Title Opens New Office in Vernon Hills, Illinois 

by Kristin Harlow

VERNON HILLS, ILL. — Chicago-based Proper Title LLC, a full-service title insurance agency serving the residential and commercial real estate industries, has opened a new office in the Chicago suburb of Vernon Hills. Located at 175 E. Hawthorne Parkway, the office replaces Proper Title’s previous location in Libertyville. The company says it needed a larger space to accommodate increased business in the northwest suburbs. The new office totals 1,773 square feet and features three closing rooms, a large reception area and ample parking. Isabel Reyes, a senior escrow officer, will oversee the office along with additional staff as needed per closing.

You may also like

Finial Group Negotiates 10,000 SF Industrial Lease in...

Law Firm Signs 5,316 SF Office Lease Renewal...

Colliers Mortgage Provides $29.9M Loan for Refinancing of...

Cafaro Co. Nears Lease-up of Villas at Sandy...

Tailwind Group Acquires 192-Unit Student Housing Property in...

Two New Retail Tenants Join Lineup at Green...

Feil Organization Completes Renovation of 200,000 SF Office...

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe Signs 144,312 SF Office...

Coldwell Banker Brokers $14M Sale of Philadelphia Office...