Property Income Advisors Redevelops 110,500 SF Life Sciences Campus in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — Property Income Advisors Inc. is redeveloping 540 Tech Center, a 110,500-square-foot life sciences property in Raleigh. Located at 4912-4924 Green Road, 540 Tech Center is a two-building property that allows for research and development, office, flex and warehouse users. 540 Tech Center’s amenities include multiple entry points, a 4.3 per 1,000 square feet parking ratio, one dock door per building and two onsite generators.

Property Income Advisors changed the name of 540 Tech Center from its previous name, which was the address of the building. The firm also is currently making renovations to the property, including parking lot upgrades, landscape improvements, new monument signage, exterior paint, modernized restrooms and adding a new leasing center. The newly renovated buildings will have open ceilings and expansive floor plates with one of the twin buildings ready for tenant improvements to commence by the end of the year.

As of October 2021, the property will be fully vacant. Built in 1983, the previous tenant was Conduent. Mac Hammer, Kent Honeycutt and Stacy Mbithi of Cushman & Wakefield will oversee leasing at the property.