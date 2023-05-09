Property Owners Can Improve Their Insurance Position Despite the Hardening Insurance Market

Over the past few years, we have seen a hardening of the insurance market, with coastal, more challenging asset classes, and loss affected assets seeing significant challenges. I would like to highlight the driving factors of how we got here and ways to think about circumventing the increased costs.

Property Values: Demand is growing, interest rates are low, and supply is limited in desirable locations leading to increasing property values. As a result, the cost of repairs and rebuilding is also rising.

Natural Disasters: The frequency and severity of natural disasters like hurricanes, wildfires and floods have increased, resulting in more property damage claims and the need for higher insurance valuations to cover repair and rebuilding costs.

Construction Costs: The cost of materials and labor for construction has been steadily rising, leading to higher costs for repairs and rebuilding, which in turn increases insurance valuations.

Inflation: The cost of living is increasing, causing the cost of goods and services, including construction materials and labor, to rise as well.

Reinsurance: In 2023, reinsurers are raising prices and tightening terms and conditions to improve underwriting margins. Property is seeing some of the largest increases, and the shortfall in available capacity on both traditional and alternative sides of the marketplace is reinforcing reinsurers’ underwriting discipline.

With the challenges in a hardening market, there are strategies to utilize in marketplace interaction, as well as lender negotiations, to improve your position.

While marketing assets with carriers, utilizing the proper data and narrative is vital. Underwriters want to see detailed information on the risk they are insuring, as carriers will risk model for various exposures to make sure they are adequately covering their potential loss costs. Gaps in data, such as roof replacement years, quality of construction, valuations, etc., will result in less favorable pricing.

Providing detailed information on any large cap-ex expenditures, risk management strategies and property management philosophies are beneficial as well. If losses have affected your portfolio, discuss mitigation techniques and strategies you plan to employ to discount those events. Also, utilizing the Marshall and Swift valuation tool can help to negotiate rising limits, which directly increase premiums pro rata.

Another major factor in pricing increases is providing coverage that meets lender requirements. Often requirements are built into loan covenants, but in the case where the costs of coverage are detrimental to the cash flow of the asset, or not available at all, waivers and exceptions can be made. Some examples of this are: deductibles, flood or earthquake coverage, limits for wind, flood or quake and the ratings of carriers offering coverage.

While we would never recommend taking on unnecessary risk, sometimes approaching your lending partners with requests to amend coverage requirements is vital to maintain cash flow. With proper documentation and a discussion with your lending partners, there can be adjustments in the coverage approved.

Taking higher deductibles, reducing overall limits purchased through a “loss limit” program, as well as potentially retaining higher levels of risk via a captive, are all options in this challenging market. When the cost of particular layers of coverage do not make economic sense for pure risk transfer to a carrier versus retaining risk, there are alternative risk financing options that can put a program together. Also, for wind exposed assets, CAT bonds can be another option.

Different asset types have been affected proportionately, with frame multifamily leading the way with challenges. However, all asset types have been affected by insurance, and we do not see any near approaching softening of the market, so most assets will have values affected by insurance spend for the next few years. Creativity in structuring policies and thoroughly reviewing market options is paramount for success and avoidance of these increases.

As there are many challenges for disposing and acquiring assets in this market, do not let insurance blow up your deals. There needs to be thoughtfulness behind the insurance number you use in your pro forma and loan applications, and it needs to be discussed with your broker beforehand.

Over the past eight months we have seen more deals derailed because of insurance than ever, especially coastal exposed assets. Thoroughly vet your ability to secure affordable insurance coverage, as well as what shortcomings for lender required coverages might present themselves, and discuss them ahead of time with your lender.

— By Michael Shadeed, Managing Director of Franklin Street Insurance Services. This article was originally published in the May 2023 issue of Southeast Real Estate Business.