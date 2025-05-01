Owners Exchange Two Northern Colorado Industrial Assets for $19.1M

WINDSOR AND LOVELAND, COLO. — Two owners have sold two industrial properties to each other for a total consideration of $19.1 million. Cushman & Wakefield’s Jason Ells represented Schlosser Signs Inc., while Cole Herk of Cushman & Wakefield represented Bar S U in the acquisition and disposition transactions.

Schlosser Signs Inc., an owner and user, acquired 31815 Great Western Drive in Windsor from Bar S U for $14.2 million, while Bar S U, an investor, purchased 3505 Draft House Court in Loveland from Schlosser Signs for $5.2 million.

Schlosser Signs plans to relocate to the 100,000-square-foot Class A industrial facility in Windsor. The property features 40-foot ceilings, overhead cranes, abundant power and enhanced production capacity enabling Schlosser Signs to take on larger, more complex signage projects.

Bar S U’s new 20,500-square-foot property in Loveland features radiant heat, natural lighting, a 14-foot overhead door, 20- to 24-foot clear heights, open floor plans and outside storage.