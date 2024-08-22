Property Resources Corp. Begins Leasing 205-Unit Multifamily Adaptive Reuse Project in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — Property Resources Corp. has begun leasing The Hartby, a 205-unit multifamily adaptive reuse project in Brooklyn. The Hartby is a redevelopment of the former St. John’s College building, which was originally constructed in the borough’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood in 1870. Units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and 30 percent (62) of the residences are rent-stabilized and are now being leased via a lottery system. Amenities include a fitness center, private party room, business center, library, indoor/outdoor lounge, a rooftop deck with barbecue stations, pet spa and an interior courtyard. Woods Bagot served as the project architect, with interiors by Alchemy Studio. Leasing of market-rate units will begin later this summer, and move-ins will commence this fall.