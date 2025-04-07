Monday, April 7, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The-Hartby-Brooklyn
Situated on the corner of Willoughby and Lewis avenues in Brooklyn's Bedford-Stuyvesant area, The Hartby was originally built as part of St. John’s College in 1870. The residential conversion retained elements of the original Romanesque Revival design, including high arched windows and soaring ceilings.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Property Resources Corp. Completes 205-Unit Multifamily Adaptive Reuse Project in Brooklyn

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Property Resources Corp. has completed The Hartby, a 205-unit multifamily adaptive reuse project in Brooklyn. The Hartby is a redevelopment of the former St. John’s College building, which was originally constructed in the borough’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood in 1870. Units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and 30 percent (62) of the residences are rent-stabilized and have been leased via a lottery system. Amenities include a fitness center, private party room, business center, library, indoor/outdoor lounge, a rooftop deck with barbecue stations, pet spa and an interior courtyard. Property Resources Corp. developed The Hartby in partnership with Avenue Realty Capital. Woods Bagot served as the project architect, with interiors by Alchemy Studio. Market-rate rents start at $3,150 per month for a studio apartment.

You may also like

EastGroup Properties Nears Completion of 97,285 SF Industrial...

Partnership Breaks Ground on 518-Bed Student Housing Project...

JLL Arranges $34.3M Sale of Exton Square Shopping...

Lument Provides $14M CMBS Loan for Refinancing of...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 30,000 SF Office Building...

Gilbane Development Opens 293-Unit Mixed-Income Multifamily Community in...

McCarthy, HOK Break Ground on $145M Kedren Children’s...

Pierce County Housing Authority Buys 56-Unit Hidden Firs...

MMCC Arranges $3.7M Refinancing of Multifamily Property in...