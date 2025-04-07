Property Resources Corp. Completes 205-Unit Multifamily Adaptive Reuse Project in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — Property Resources Corp. has completed The Hartby, a 205-unit multifamily adaptive reuse project in Brooklyn. The Hartby is a redevelopment of the former St. John’s College building, which was originally constructed in the borough’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood in 1870. Units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and 30 percent (62) of the residences are rent-stabilized and have been leased via a lottery system. Amenities include a fitness center, private party room, business center, library, indoor/outdoor lounge, a rooftop deck with barbecue stations, pet spa and an interior courtyard. Property Resources Corp. developed The Hartby in partnership with Avenue Realty Capital. Woods Bagot served as the project architect, with interiors by Alchemy Studio. Market-rate rents start at $3,150 per month for a studio apartment.