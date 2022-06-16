REBusinessOnline

Prosek Partners Signs 34,000 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

NEW YORK CITY — Corporate communications and public relations firm Prosek Partners has signed a 34,000-square-foot office lease at 28 East 28th Street in Manhattan’s Midtown South area. The tenant plans to relocate to the 15th floor of the newly renovated building, which houses a Whole Foods Market on the ground floor, from 105 Madison Avenue in the fourth quarter. Barry Zeller, Jonathan Serko and Barry Garfinkle of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Peter Duncan, Matt Coudert and Alex Bermingham represented the landlord, George Comfort & Sons, which owns the building in partnership with Jamestown and Loeb Partners Realty, on an internal basis.

