ProSource Industries Signs 104,830 SF Industrial Lease in Grand Prairie, Texas

by Taylor Williams

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — ProSource Industries, a manufacturer of wire harnesses, cable assemblies and electrical control panels, has signed a 104,830-square-foot industrial lease in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. According to LoopNet Inc., the cross-dock facility at 602 Fountain Parkway was built on 13.8 acres in 1970, totals 300,705 square feet and features five drive-in bays, 16 exterior dock doors and 532 standard parking spaces. Langston Sutcliffe of Partners Real Estate represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Dallas-based Leon Capital.  

