Prospect, Midtown Capital Begin Construction on 252-Unit Fort Lauderdale Apartment Tower

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Advantis Station at Flagler Village in Fort Lauderdale is expected to be complete in fall 2024.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Prospect Real Estate Development Group and Midtown Capital have begun construction on a new 252-unit apartment building in Fort Lauderdale. The property, Advantis Station Flagler Village, will include a seventh-floor amenity deck with a pool and unique features such as a large mural, art columns and sections framed by synthetic wood. Advantis Station at Flagler Village is one of several ventures between Prospect and Midtown Capital. The partnership also broke ground on Advantis Lake Worth in November 2021. Advantis Station at Flagler Village is expected to be complete in fall 2024. BCC Construction is serving as general contractor on the project.

