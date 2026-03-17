Tuesday, March 17, 2026
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7365-Greendale-Rd-Windsor-CO
Located at 7365 Greendale Road in Windsor, Colo., the property offers 39,000 square feet of industrial space.
AcquisitionsColoradoIndustrialWestern

Prospect Station Divests of 39,000 SF Industrial Property in Windsor, Colorado

by Amy Works

WINDSOR, COLO. — Prospect Station LLC, as part of a 1031 exchange, has completed the sale of a Class A industrial property located at 7365 Greendale Road in Windsor. NMH Greendale LLC acquired the building for $11.2 million in an off-market transaction. Travis Ackerman of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, while Standard Commercial’s Ian Ciagstone represented the buyer in the deal.

The 39,000-square-foot building features two overhead grade doors, a dock-high door, 20- to 24-foot clear heights, 3-phase 1,200-amp power and a 9,000-square-foot mezzanine. Additionally, the property offers ample parking, efficient circulation, sprinklers throughout and light industrial zoning.

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