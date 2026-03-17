Prospect Station Divests of 39,000 SF Industrial Property in Windsor, Colorado

WINDSOR, COLO. — Prospect Station LLC, as part of a 1031 exchange, has completed the sale of a Class A industrial property located at 7365 Greendale Road in Windsor. NMH Greendale LLC acquired the building for $11.2 million in an off-market transaction. Travis Ackerman of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, while Standard Commercial’s Ian Ciagstone represented the buyer in the deal.

The 39,000-square-foot building features two overhead grade doors, a dock-high door, 20- to 24-foot clear heights, 3-phase 1,200-amp power and a 9,000-square-foot mezzanine. Additionally, the property offers ample parking, efficient circulation, sprinklers throughout and light industrial zoning.