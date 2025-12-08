PROtect Signs 41,698 SF Lease to Anchor Wichita Business Park in Kansas

WICHITA, KAN. — Wichita-based PROtect, a national provider of safety, reliability and compliance services, has signed a 41,698-square-foot lease to serve as the lead tenant at Wichita Business Park in 2026. The company will consolidate and expand its corporate headquarters and Wichita operations center at Wichita Business Park, which is the redevelopment of Towne West Square Mall. Industrial Realty Group and PREP Funds acquired the mall in early 2025. Conversion plans call for a 591,893-square-foot, multi-tenant campus on 26 acres. Grant Glasgow and Scott Salome of NAI Martens represented the tenant and landlord in the lease.