Proterra Properties Begins Work on 114,400 SF Industrial Flex Facility Near DFW Airport

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Locally based developer Proterra Properties has begun construction of Carrier/360 Distribution Center, a 114,400-square-foot industrial flex facility that will be located near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Grand Prairie. The rear-load facility will feature 32-foot clear heights, 120-foot truck court depths, 32 dock-high doors, two drive-in ramps and a high office finish. Completion is slated for July 2023. Proterra Properties will also handle leasing of the property.

