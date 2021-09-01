Proterra Properties Completes Lease-Up of 178,000 SF Flex Building in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Proterra Properties has completed the lease-up of Point 35/190, a 178,000-square-foot office and warehouse building located in the northern Dallas suburb of Carrollton, with the execution of two leases of undisclosed sizes. The tenants are SOPREMA USA, a manufacturer and engineering firm that supports the construction industry, and Compass Group USA, a Charlotte-based foodservices provider. Boston-based Longpoint Realty Partners developed the project, with Proterra Partners serving as the leasing agent. Jerry Reis and Harrison Shipp of Property Advisers Realty represented SOPREMA USA, and David Eseke and Adam Curran of Cushman & Wakefield represented Compass Group USA.