Proterra Properties to Develop 110,000 SF Office, Warehouse Building in Grand Prairie, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Office, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Dallas-based Proterra Properties has purchased four acres in Grand Prairie, located roughly midway between Dallas and Fort Worth, for the development of a 110,000-square-foot office and warehouse building. The property will be able to accommodate one or two tenants and will feature 32-foot clear heights, 30 dock doors, 130-foot truck court depths and an ESFR sprinkler system. Completion is slated for 2022.

