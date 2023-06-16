Friday, June 16, 2023
Proveer Acquires 90-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Mobile, Alabama

by John Nelson

MOBILE, ALA. — Proveer Senior Living has acquired Vitality Living Regency, a seniors housing community featuring 70 assisted living units and 20 memory care units in Mobile. The community will be rebranded as Proveer at Port City, and the new owner will undertake interior and exterior renovations at the property, which are scheduled for completion by the end of this year. Renovations will include new flooring; fresh colors, furniture and fixtures; a full exterior makeover; and an upgraded technology platform. This acquisition marks the eighth overall for Proveer, its fifth in the state of Alabama and second in Mobile. Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors brokered the sale.

