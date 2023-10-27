Provender Partners Acquires 185,569 SF Cold Storage Facility in Southwest Dallas

DALLAS — California-based investment firm Provender Partners has acquired a 185,569-square-foot cold storage facility in southwest Dallas. According to commercialcafé.com, the property at 5225 Investment Drive was built on 12.3 acres in 1986. Provender Partners, which acquired the facility as part of a $50 million portfolio deal, has also entered into a sale-leaseback agreement with the undisclosed seller. Chris Robinson of Fischer Co. and Scott Delphey with Food Properties Group represented both parties in the portfolio sale.