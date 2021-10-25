Provender Partners Acquires 570,028 SF Industrial Facility in Metro Chicago for $30M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

McKesson occupies the temperature-controlled facility, which is located at 1125 Sycamore Road in Manteno.

MANTENO, ILL. — Provender Partners has acquired a 570,028-square-foot industrial facility in Manteno, about 55 miles south of downtown Chicago. The purchase price was $30 million. Located at 1125 Sycamore Road and built in 1999, the property is fully temperature-controlled. It features 84 docks, 132 trailer stalls and rail service. The facility serves as the Midwest distribution center for McKesson’s pharmaceutical supply chain.

The acquisition also includes 50 acres of excess land, which is fully entitled for the development of an additional 620,000 square feet of industrial space. Provender is considering several options for the land, including future expansion of the existing building, speculative or build-to-suit development. This is the fourth and largest food-related industrial building that Provender has acquired in the Chicago area over the past 18 months. Will Mura and Ted Gates of CBRE brokered the sale, the seller in which was undisclosed.