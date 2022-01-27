Provender Partners Acquires Midwest Food Distribution Portfolio for $24M

Pictured is Core-Mark’s 435,968-square-foot facility in Carroll, Iowa.

CARROLL, IOWA — Provender Partners, a real estate investor in food-related industrial buildings, has acquired a 469,673-square-foot distribution portfolio that serves as the Midwest supply chain for Core-Mark for roughly $24 million. The portfolio comprises a 435,968-square-foot warehouse and distribution center in the central Iowa city of Carroll as well as six support facilities ranging in size from 2,500 to 4,000 square feet in Iowa, South Dakota and Minnesota. Core-Mark, a wholesale distributor to the convenience retail industry, occupies all of the facilities. Dick Powell of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller. Matt Bear of Bear Real Estate Advisors represented Provender.