Provender Partners Buys 483,000 SF Refrigerated Warehouse Portfolio Across Four States for $29.9M

Pictured is a 103,838-square-foot property in Newcomerstown, Ohio.

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. — Newport Beach-based Provender Partners has purchased a four-property food production and distribution portfolio totaling 483,000 square feet from SpartanNash for $29.9 million. The portfolio is made up of four temperature-controlled buildings. These include a 171,371-square-foot food processing and distribution facility in Indianapolis; a 160,986-square-foot food distribution facility in Minot, N.D.; a 103,838-square-foot grocery distribution property in Newcomerstown, Ohio; and a 42,124-square-foot frozen and refrigerated distribution building in Lakeland, Fla. All of the buildings were constructed between 1990 and 2005 and feature clear heights of 30 feet or higher.

Provender plans a multi-million-dollar capital improvements program across the portfolio, including a full refrigeration refit, roof repairs, and interior and exterior upgrades to meet the demands of today’s food companies. Chuck Rosien of JLL represented the seller. With this acquisition, Provender has purchased 1.8 million square feet of cold storage and temperature-controlled facilities in 2022.