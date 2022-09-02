Provender Partners Buys Food Production, Distribution Facility in Southern New Jersey for $22.5M

VINELAND, N.J. — California-based investment firm Provender Partners has purchased a 217,540-square-foot food production and distribution facility located in the Southern New Jersey community of Vineland for $22.5 million. Built in the mid-1990s, the facility features clear heights of 28 feet, 23 dock-high doors, ample trailer parking and both freezer and cooler space. The 18-acre site also has the potential to be expanded. Provender Partners acquired the facility from the tenant, Safeway, in a sale-leaseback. Ryan Guittare and Kurt Montagano of Newmark brokered the deal.