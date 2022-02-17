REBusinessOnline

Provender Partners Buys Two Cold Storage Facilities Totaling 316,000 SF in New Hampshire

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Hampshire, Northeast

219-Rockingham-Road-Londonderry-New-Hampshire

Pictured is the interior of the cold storage facility at 219 Rockingham Road in Londonderry, New Hampshire. The property sits on a 14.2-acre site located less than a mile from Interstate 93.

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — California-based investment firm Provender Partners has acquired two cold storage facilities totaling roughly 316,000 square feet in Londonderry, located south of Manchester. The 191,836-square-foot facility at 219 Rockingham Road features 24,000 pallet positions and 30-foot clear heights, while the 124,100-square-foot warehouse at 6 Rockingham Road offers 14,000 pallet positions and 30-foot clear heights. Both facilities house freezer, refrigerated dock and office space. Kevin Griffiths of Newmark represented Provender Partners in the off-market sale. Brian Pinch, also with Newmark, represented the seller, an undisclosed, New York-based investment firm.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  