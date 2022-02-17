Provender Partners Buys Two Cold Storage Facilities Totaling 316,000 SF in New Hampshire
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — California-based investment firm Provender Partners has acquired two cold storage facilities totaling roughly 316,000 square feet in Londonderry, located south of Manchester. The 191,836-square-foot facility at 219 Rockingham Road features 24,000 pallet positions and 30-foot clear heights, while the 124,100-square-foot warehouse at 6 Rockingham Road offers 14,000 pallet positions and 30-foot clear heights. Both facilities house freezer, refrigerated dock and office space. Kevin Griffiths of Newmark represented Provender Partners in the off-market sale. Brian Pinch, also with Newmark, represented the seller, an undisclosed, New York-based investment firm.
