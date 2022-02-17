Provender Partners Buys Two Cold Storage Facilities Totaling 316,000 SF in New Hampshire

Pictured is the interior of the cold storage facility at 219 Rockingham Road in Londonderry, New Hampshire. The property sits on a 14.2-acre site located less than a mile from Interstate 93.

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — California-based investment firm Provender Partners has acquired two cold storage facilities totaling roughly 316,000 square feet in Londonderry, located south of Manchester. The 191,836-square-foot facility at 219 Rockingham Road features 24,000 pallet positions and 30-foot clear heights, while the 124,100-square-foot warehouse at 6 Rockingham Road offers 14,000 pallet positions and 30-foot clear heights. Both facilities house freezer, refrigerated dock and office space. Kevin Griffiths of Newmark represented Provender Partners in the off-market sale. Brian Pinch, also with Newmark, represented the seller, an undisclosed, New York-based investment firm.