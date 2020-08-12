Provender Partners Sells 232,556 SF Distribution Center in Berkeley, Missouri

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Missouri

The property is located at 7101 Hazelwood Ave.

BERKELEY, MO. — Provender Partners has sold a 232,556-square-foot distribution center leased to Dollar General in Berkeley near St. Louis. Provender also sold a separate Dollar General-occupied distribution center in San Antonio along with the Berkeley facility for a total of nearly $64 million. Provender acquired both facilities in 2019 and invested more than $6 million in improvements and renovations before securing 10-year leases with Dollar General for both properties. With freezer, cooler and dry storage space, the properties are part of Dollar General’s new DG Fresh initiative to bring logistics capabilities in-house. Guy Ponticello and Robert Gibson of CBRE and Scott Delphey of Food Properties Group represented Provender in the sale. The buyer was undisclosed.