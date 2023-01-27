REBusinessOnline

Provender Partners, StepStone Real Estate Recapitalize 1 MSF Cold Storage Portfolio

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

Pictured is 525 Crossroads Parkway in Bolingbrook, Ill.

BERKELEY AND BOLINGBROOK, ILL. — Provender Partners and StepStone Real Estate (SRE), the real estate arm of private markets investment firm StepStone Group, have completed a $158 million recapitalization of a 1 million-square-foot cold storage portfolio. Provender acquired the properties over the last three years in a joint venture with an investment management firm that recently sold its interests to SRE.

Two of the properties are located in the Illinois cities of Berkeley and Bolingbrook. Additional buildings are in California, Nevada and Alabama. Tenants include local and regional wholesale food logistics companies, food service providers and frozen food packagers with a remaining average lease term of approximately six years. Michael Leggett, Sher Hafeez and Josh Lieberman of JLL advised Provender on the formation of the joint venture. Brian Torp and Peter Thompson of JLL sourced the debt financing.

