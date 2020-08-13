Provender Sells 267,702 SF Cold Storage Facility in San Antonio Leased to Dollar General

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Provender Partners, a California-based owner-operator of food-related industrial buildings, has sold a 267,702-square-foot cold storage facility located at 5505 Kaepa Court in San Antonio. Provender Partners purchased the asset in 2019 and implemented a multimillion-dollar capital improvement plan prior to signing Dollar General to a 10-year lease. Guy Ponticello and Robert Gibson of CBRE, along with Scott Delphey of Food Properties Group, represented Provender Partners in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.