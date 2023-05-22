Monday, May 22, 2023
AcquisitionsNorth CarolinaRetailSoutheast

Providence Acquires Two Retail Parcels in Charlotte’s South End

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Providence Group Capital (PGC) has acquired two parcels located at 2429 and 2511 South Tryon St. in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood. Totaling roughly 1.3 acres, the sites feature three existing buildings comprising more than 17,500 square feet. Tenants at the buildings include Euro Cars South End, A&T Auto Body Shop and Paws Whiskers & Wags.

PGC has purchased 15 sites in the same section of South End over the past 18 months. Hayes Faulkenberry of Land Advisors represented PGC in the acquisition of 2429 South Tryon St., and Lauren Bremer of The Nichols Co. represented the seller in the sale of 2501 South Tryon St. Providence Group Management Services will manage both properties.

