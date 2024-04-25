Providence Group Arranges Leases With HomeGoods, Michaels in Raleigh-Durham Area

KNIGHTDALE AND DURHAM, N.C. — The Providence Group has arranged two leases in the metro Raleigh-Durham area with national retailers HomeGoods and Michaels. HomeGoods will occupy nearly 23,000 square feet at Knightdale Marketplace, a 325,000-square-foot, open-air shopping center in Knightdale. Michaels will occupy 16,200 square feet at Durham Festival, a 134,290-square-foot retail center in Durham.

Melissa McDonald of The Providence Group represented the tenants in both lease transactions. Reagan Crabtree and Cristi Webb, also with The Providence Group, represented the landlords in both deals — Epic Real Estate Partners at Durham Festival and M&J Wilkow at Knightdale Marketplace.