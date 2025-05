TUCSON, ARIZ. — Providence Property Group has purchased Tropicana Apartments, a multifamily complex in Tucson, from TropicanaApartments LLC for $1.7 million. Located at 3815-3816 E. 3rd St., the 8,650-square-foot asset offers 14 units. Allan Mendelsberg and Joey Martinez of Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented both parties in the transaction.