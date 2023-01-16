Provident Bank Provides $7.5M Loan for Refinancing of Shopping Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Provident Bank has provided a $7.5 million loan for the refinancing of Renaissance Plaza, a 76,000-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center in Atlantic City. Tenants include Family Dollar, CVS and H&R Block. Daniel Fromm led a Newmark team that placed the debt with Provident Bank on behalf of the borrower, New York City-based investment firm Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp. The loan carried a seven-year term and a fixed interest rate.