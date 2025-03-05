Provident Breaks Ground on 497,280 SF Industrial Project in El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS — Dallas-based development and investment firm Provident has broken ground on a three-building, 497,280-square-foot industrial project in El Paso. The project, all buildings of which will feature rear-load configurations, represents Phase IV of Gateway Logistics Park. Buildings 4 and 5 will each span 147,420 square feet and will have a shared 205-foot truck court. Building 6 will total 202,440 square feet and will have a 130-foot truck court and 44 trailer parking stalls. Completion is slated for early 2026. The first three phases of Gateway Logistics Park added 921,759 square feet of space to the local supply. Last fall, in two separate transactions, Provident sold three buildings within the development to Philadelphia-based EQT Exeter: two buildings totaling 576,365 square feet in August and a 345,394-square-foot building in September.