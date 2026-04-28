Provident Industrial Acquires 2.5 MSF Portfolio in Metro Memphis

MEMPHIS, TENN. — Provident Industrial, a division of Dallas-based Provident, has acquired a 13-property industrial portfolio across the Memphis area totaling more than 2.5 million square feet. Case Van Lare and Christopher Martin led the Provident Industrial team in the transaction. The firm plans to hold the portfolio as a long-term investment opportunity.

The seller and sales price were not disclosed, but the Memphis Business Journal reports that the seller was Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc. and that 11 assets within Shelby County, Tenn., sold for $115 million. The outlet also reports that Provident Industrial purchased 33.7 acres in DeSoto County, Miss. Tenants within the portfolio include The Home Depot, UPS, Northstar and GXO, according to Memphis Business Journal.